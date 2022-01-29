Fishermen trio held in Sri Lanka returns to Chennai after 50 days

Chennai :

The three fishermen, S Guloson (29), S Maria Emerstan (28) and S Kirensh (32) of Ramanathapuram, went fishing in the sea on December 9. Sources said while they were fishing in the middle of the sea, the Sri Lankan Coast Guard personnel surrounded them and arrested three of them on charges of crossing the border.





They also seized their boat after which they were sent to prison. The families of the fishermen had requested the Tamil Nadu government and the Chief Minister to bring the matter to the attention of the central government after which steps were taken to release the fishermen. Later, on January 5, they were released and handed over to the Indian Embassy.





Sources said the fishermen were kept in quarantine for two weeks and on Friday early morning they reached the Chennai airport on an Air India flight that arrived from Colombo. The fisheries department officials welcomed the fishermen and arranged transport for the fishermen to their hometown in Ramanathapuram.