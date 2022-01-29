27-year-old held for drugging and raping woman on their first date

Chennai :

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a woman, spiking her drinks after inviting her to a hotel in Sholinganallur in August last year. The two came to know each other through a marriage bureau, said the police, who identified the accused as Rahul, a resident of Navallur. According to the police, the accused had invited the girl to a restaurant for a pre-marriage interaction and allegedly spiked her drink. After the girl became unconscious, he had sexually assaulted her. When the girl regained consciousness, he had promised that he would marry her. Later, he changed the stand, and when the girl insisted that they get married, he refused and threatened her. The girl then lodged a police complaint with the all-woman police station in Guindy based on which Rahul was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.



