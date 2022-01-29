Camera in restroom: Restaurant staff picked up for questioning

Chennai :

A staff of a hotel in Guindy was detained by the police for questioning for allegedly hiding a mobile phone with its camera on in the restroom on the hotel premise. The police said that man worked as an electrician in the hotel. A woman DMK functionary who went to the vegetarian restaurant on Anna Salai in Guindy, while using the restroom, noticed a small box kept near the ventilation outlet. She opened the box and found the phone with its camera on inside the box. She immediately took the phone and confronted the management. The latter then took the matter to the Guindy police, who, after making preliminary enquiries, found that the phone belonged to an electrician working in the hotel and took him for further inquiry.



