Complaint filed as rough handling by Corpn staff injures cow in Alandur

Chennai :

A cow was injured while being impounded by the Corporation staff in Alandur on Friday. After receiving complaints of stray cattle menace in ward 165 of Alandur, the Corporation staff on Friday morning impounded the strays in a lorry. Sources said while they were lifting a cow, the nipple of the cow got caught in between the wooden planks of the truck and the injured cow started mooing due to unbearable pain. After locals argued with the staff for handling the animals roughly, veterinary doctors were brought in and they gave treatment to the cow after which it was handed over to the owner. The owner of the cattle along with the public later went to the Alandur Zonal office and filed a complaint against the staff.



