Case proceedings against OPS, son stayed

Chennai :

Justice M Nirmal Kumar passed interim injunction on a plea that was moved by OPS and his son. The petitioner had sought a direction to quash the case proceedings pending before the special court.





“As the special court ordered the district crime branch in Theni to file a report by February 7, 2022, on a case related to furnishing false information in the election affidavit, the police are likely to summon us,” the petitioners submitted. The original petition was filed by a DMK functionary named Milani alleging that OPS and his son had revealed false information in their election affidavits.





The police department sought some time to file the counter affidavit before the Madras HC. On recording the submissions, Justice Kumar directed the police to file their response by February 1.





The court has also passed an interim stay on the case proceedings till February 1 restricting further course of action by the police against the father-son duo.