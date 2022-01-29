Sat, Jan 29, 2022

Supreme Court quashes 12 BJP MLAs’ suspension

Published: Jan 29,202203:00 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The top court also held that the Assembly resolution for the suspension beyond the period prescribed is “substantively illegal, irrational and unconstitutional”.

Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court of India
New Delhi:
Quashing the one-year suspension of 12 BJP MLAs by the Maharashtra Assembly, the Supreme Court on Friday said it is “worse” than expulsion or disqualification, observing that such action beyond the remainder period of an ongoing session would impact the democratic setup. The top court also held that the Assembly resolution for the suspension beyond the period prescribed is “substantively illegal, irrational and unconstitutional”.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations