Supreme Court quashes 12 BJP MLAs’ suspension

New Delhi:
Quashing the one-year suspension of 12 BJP MLAs by the Maharashtra Assembly, the Supreme Court on Friday said it is “worse” than expulsion or disqualification, observing that such action beyond the remainder period of an ongoing session would impact the democratic setup. The top court also held that the Assembly resolution for the suspension beyond the period prescribed is “substantively illegal, irrational and unconstitutional”.
