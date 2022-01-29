Courts may resume hybrid mode of hearings soon: Acting CJ

Chennai :

When the Acting CJ heard a matter on Friday, a few advocates expressed their inconvenience in attending the virtual court and requested him to resume the hybrid mode of hearings that includes the physical and online hearings.





Responding to them, the ACJ said COIVD cases are coming down and even schools are to be reopened on Monday. “Therefore, we would consider resuming hybrid hearings in the upcoming days,” the Acting CJ noted.





Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country in March 2020, court proceedings were being held in virtual mode. Though the HC had decided to revert the physical hearing from January 3, 2022, the sudden spurt in the omicron variant forced the apex court to issue a direction that only virtual court proceedings will be followed till further orders.