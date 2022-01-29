UGC issues revised norms on fellowship for SC students

Chennai :

On the number of fellowships effective 2021-22, the UGC said the scheme provided for 2,000 new fellowships (1,500 junior research fellows for humanities and social sciences and 500 junior research fellows in science). SC students will be allocated 75 per cent of the total slots available under the scheme.





In addition, the UGC said there would be an inclusive provision of reservation for those with disabilities in the SC category. Accordingly, the minimum degree of disability should be 40 per cent to be eligible for the benefits from this year.





The UGC said while the merit for the award of fellowships under the scheme would be drawn up through the commission's NET examinations, preference this year would be to students who had already secured admissions.





The UGC said the SC certificates furnished by candidates should be verified by the institution concerned.





On the new method of evaluation and monitoring, the UGC said a dashboard to monitor progress, geographic spread, sanctions and completion of course would be put in place by the commission on its portal.





In addition, a grievance redressal portal and call centre would be established by the UGC to handle complaints from students availing this fellowship. The portal for online verification by the university for students under the scheme will be developed by the commission itself.