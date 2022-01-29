Chennai: Temples opened, but flower sale yet to pick up

Chennai :

According to S Mookandi, secretary of Koyambedu Flower Merchants’ Association, the traders would make some profit only when temples are open. So, the business remained dull for the past one month when the pandemic curbs, including closing places of worship from Friday to Sunday, were in force. “Now, the government has allowed temples to function on the weekends, but the sale is yet to pick up, “ he said.





The market received 35 vehicles on Friday, each carrying 5 tonnes of flower. After being forced to dump three-five tonnes of flowers every day, the traders were keen to sell off the flowers that the market received on Friday, and kept the price low, he added.





Meanwhile, retailers said there was no demand for flowers but added that prices were expected to rise by 40 per cent in the next two days as auspicious days are coming up. “When temples were allowed to function on Friday and weekends, we expected sales to improve from today and bought more flowers. But there was no demand,” said Thiagarajan K, a retail vendor at Flower Bazaar, George Town.





Jasmine was sold for Rs 750 - Rs 900 per kg, royal jasmine Rs 600 - Rs 700, marigold Rs 60 - Rs 80, rose Rs 50 - Rs 70, crossandra Rs 250 - Rs 300, and tuberose Rs 60 - Rs 75.