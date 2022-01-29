Humayun Mahal renovation gathers pace as workers return after lockdown

Chennai :

The department faced a shortage of workers for ‘traditional construction’ and they managed to renovate the heritage building in shifts, causing the work to slow down. As workers left in the first wave, there were only 20 skilled labourers staying back. As many were also trained later as it is a heritage structure.





“The renovation of the Humayun Mahal started in 2019. It is a year-and-a-half project, which got delayed due to COVID, shortage of skilled workers, and materials,” said a senior PWD official of the heritage wing.





“As of now, the flooring, first floor, and outer plastering work need to be done in both the south and west sides of the building. It is expected to be completed by August,” he added. However, the department still faces delays in sourcing material. Since it is a heritage structure, specialised materials would be required.





Also, the renovation of the old press building at Mint Street, which was used for gold production 200 years ago, started in October. Recently, the work on the clock tower at the University of Madras, over 100 years old, was completed.





“We have submitted a proposal to renovate old buildings and retain its past glory. The buildings covered include the Madras Veterinary College, Egmore Archive building, and the old record room on the PWD campus,” the official said.