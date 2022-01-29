Urban civic body polls- Only one candidate files papers in Chennai

Chennai :

Assistant returning officers across TN started receiving nominations and several aspiring women candidates were seen at Collector offices submitting forms. Though the ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK are yet to announce the list of candidates, several independents and candidates from smaller parties evinved interest in filing their election papers on the first day of nomination. According to EC officials, over 100 nominations were received on Friday.





The State Election Commission conducted meetings with poll observers and urged officials to ensure strict implementation of model code of conduct and COVID SOPs. The meeting was chaired by State Election Commissioner V Palanikumar.





The high-level meeting also urged the district election officers to ensure that the sensitive polling areas and sensitive booths are identified in their respective areas and subsequent measures taken to ensure that the public vote in a free and fair manner. Security measures and facilities available at counting stations and strong rooms were also discussed during the meeting. Strong room and counting stations surveillance were also discussed. The flying squad teams formed to check cash flow have seized Rs. 57,370 from a person in Washermenpet. The teams have been authorised to seize more than Rs 50,000 cash and gift items worth more than Rs 10,000 if they are transported without documents.



