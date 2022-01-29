GCC seeks plan for new culverts from Southern Railways

Chennai :

In a missive to the divisional railway manager of Chennai region, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Chennai Corporation Commissioner, said Rangarajapuram and Parangusapuram in Kodambakkam were located at the western side of the railway track near Kodambakkam railway station. “These are low-lying areas receiving rainwater flow from the upper catchment of about one square kilometre and entire disposal of rainwater is presently depending on existing two cross culverts under railway track near Kodambakkam railway station.





Bedi pointed out that during heavy monsoon, the entire area is submerged for above 4 feet of water, due to which rainwater enters houses. “As a mitigation measure, it was earlier decided to construct cross culverts under the railway track near Subramaniya Nagar First Street and Mambalan High Road,” he said.





In 2009, based on a request from the railway, the civic body had paid more than Rs 12 lakh as centage charges for the preparation of a detailed project report and cost estimate. The centage charge was fixed based on the rough estimation prepared by the civic body. “However, no further development took place (after the civic body remitted the centage charge),” Bedi pointed out.





He further explained that Thirupugazh committee, which was formed by the government, recommended that additional culverts are necessary under the railway track to effectively drain water. Hence, the civic body revisited the issue and decided to construct additional two culverts and also widen the existing culverts.





The civic body sought a detailed project report for new culverts and a proposal to widen existing culverts at the earliest. The estimated cost towards the work will be paid by the Chennai Corporation.





It can be recalled that the civic body floated a tender worth Rs 9.51 crore to construct new stormwater drains in the locality.