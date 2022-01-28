Fri, Jan 28, 2022

Vaccine certificate not required to travel in Chennai suburban trains: SR

Published: Jan 28,2022

The latest order will come into effect from February 1.

Representative image.
Chennai:
In an important announcement, the Southern Railways has said that vaccine certificate is not necessary for passengers in suburban trains from February 1.

Earlier, tickets and season passes were issued only upon showing the double-dose certificate in the ticket counter.

However as per the new rules, certificate is neither required for buying a ticket or a season pass.

Southern Railways has emphasised on masking up and physical distancing while travelling in trains.

