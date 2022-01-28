Flower sales yet to pick up at Koyambedu market, vendors hopeful after lockdown relaxations

Chennai :

Even as temples are allowed to function on weekends, the flower sale and prices in Chennai continue to be dull. Traders at Koyambedu Wholesale market are worried that at least five tonnes of flowers are dumped daily.





"Only when temples are opened we would gain some profit, and when it was closed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday the business would be slowed down. Even the prices remained stable for over a month. Now, the State government has allowed all the temples to function on the weekends also, yet the sale is to pick up," said S Mookandi, Secretary of Koyambedu Flower Merchants Association.





"So, the prices have not increased, all we wanted to sell the flowers the market received today. Because daily at least three-five tonnes of flowers are dumped," he added.





With temples are permitted to open on Friday, the market received 35 vehicles (5 tonnes of flower per truck). Currently, Jasmine sold for Rs 750 - Rs 900 per kg, royal jasmine Rs 600 - Rs 700 per kg, marigold Rs 60 - Rs 80 per kg, rose Rs 50 - Rs 70 per kg, Crossandra Rs 250 - Rs 300 per kg, and tuberose sold for Rs 60 - Rs 75 per kg.





On the other side, the retail shops didn't experience any demand for flowers, but the prices surged by 20 per cent. Vendors said that for the next two days, the rates might go up at least by 40 per cent due to auspicious occasions coming up.





"The business was slow for some time, and when the temples are allowed to function on weekends we expected the sale would pick up from today, and we purchased more flowers. But there was no demand for flowers, so we are forced to sell them at a higher price," said Thiagarajan K, a retail vendor at Flower Bazaar, George Town.