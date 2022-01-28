Chennai Metro resumes normal service after lockdown relaxations: Check timings

Chennai :

Following the relaxation of the lockdown by the Tamil Nadu government, the Chennai Metro has resumed normal services from Friday.





According to a CMRL press release, trains will be operated from 5.30 am to 11 pm on weekdays (Monday to Saturday) with existing peak hour services from 8 am to 11 am in the morning and from 5 pm to 8 pm in the evening with 5 minute headway during peak hours and 10-minute headway during non-peak hours.





"Metro Train services will run on Sundays with existing train timing schedule from 7 am to 10 pm with 10 minutes headway throughout the day. There will be no peak hour service. Metro Train services will run on government public holidays, from 5.30 am to 11 pm instead of 7 am to 10 pm with 10 minutes headway throughout the day. And 10 pm to 11 pm with 15 minutes headway throughout the day," the release said.





There will be no peak hour services in the holiday timetable schedule.