HC to hear actor Vijay's plea challenging penalty over delayed payment of tax

Chennai :

Actor Vijay has approached the Madras High Court challenging the notice of the government demanding him to pay a 400% penalty for delaying the payment of entry tax for his BMW X5 which was imported from the US in 2005. Justice C Saravanan posted the matter on Tuesday.





Actor Vijay cited that the delay was due to a pending case before the court.





The HC clubbed the matter along with other similar cases of music director Harris Jayaraj and Adyar Gate Hotels.





The judge directed the State not to initiate any cohesive action against the petitioner.