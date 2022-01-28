Attack on law student: RDO starts inquiry

Chennai :





The inquiry, which took place at the Tondiarpet taluk police station, went on till evening, said a source. While the statement of victim Abdul Rahim was recorded on Tuesday, the cops were summoned for inquiry on Thursday. Their statements were recorded by the RDO, said the source.





Abdul Raheem’s family members too would be inquired before a final report is prepared and submittconcerned.





Meanwhile, lawyer Jim Raj Milton who is appearing on behalf of Abdul Rahim said they wouldmake all the efforts to the case to the CB-CID.

The Revenue Divisional Officer on Thursday inquired all the police personnel, including inspector Naseema, who were booked in connection with the assault on a law student.