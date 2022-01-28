Special postal cover released to markS Rly HQ heritage building centenary

Chennai :

The headquarters heritage building was situated next to Dr MGR Chennai Central Railway Station. The building, inaugurated by Lady Willingdon on December 11, 1922, will be completing a century of its existence this year.





Chief Post Master General, Tamil Nadu Circle, B Selvakumar released the special postal cover and BG Mallya, additional general manager holding charge as general manager, Southern Railway, received it.





In his address, Selvakumar recalled that the origin of Railways as well as the Department of Posts and Telegraphs had similar beginnings during the erstwhile colonial regime and that they were departmental siblings due to close proximity of the work done. He complimented the Indian Railways for preserving the heritage structures, including the Heritage Buildings. The postal covers released on these Heritage Buildings/Structures increased the philatelic value, he added.





Mallya recalled the glorious days of the postal department where an ordinary postcard always delivered communication without fail anywhere in the country. He said the Railway Mail Service of the Postal Department played an important role in uniting both the departments and highlighted the important and intense activity of mail sorting done inside the RMS coach while the train was on the move.