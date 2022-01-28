BArch student ends life in Ayanavaram

Chennai :

Police after inquiring his family said deceased U Ranjith Krishna (21), a private college student, became reserved after the college tour across south India in December last. His parents had reportedly arranged counselling for Ranjith via video conferencing recently.





However, since Ranjith did not step out of his house on Thursday morning, the door was broken open, and Ranjith was found hanging from the ceiling. Ayanavaram police retrieved his body and sent it for post-mortem. A case has been registered.





Meanwhile, a Class 10 girl who consumed rat poison after her mother scolded her for spending long hours on phone has been admitted to RGGGH. Kolathur police are inquiring.





Student attempts suicide unable to pay feeSimilarly, a 22-year-old man from Ayanavaram who consumed rat poison as his parents did not have money to pay his college fee is recovering at the KMC. The victim, pursuing a law course at an Andhra Pradesh-based college while working as a COVID volunteer in the city, had to pay Rs 25,000 for the current academic year, but was dejected since his parents did not have enough money. On Wednesday night, he mixed rat poison mixed with a soft drink and consumed it after informing friends. He was rushed to KMC and is out of danger. Ayanavaram police are inquiring.