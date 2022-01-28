Domestic workers among 4 held for robbing bizman of 40 sovereigns

Chennai :

Twenty-seven sovereigns, 1 kg silver articles, a new bike bought spending the burgled valuables and Rs 1.8 lakh in cash were seized from the accused, identified as S Vignesh (27), M Sathya (30), V Lakshmi (28) and her husband L Prakash (26), all hailing from Chengam in Tiruvannamalai district. Among the accused, Vignesh and Sathya worked as domestic help to victim Chandrasekar (45) of the TNHB Colony in Korattur. While Chandrasekar frequented the hospital due to ill health for the last one month, he found the jewellery and other valuables kept in the cupboard missing a week ago and complained to Korattur police. Since he had raised suspicion on his maids, police secured them from their hometown.





Inquiries revealed that the other two accused — Lakshmi and Prakash, who stayed in Korattur and were related to Vignesh — too were part of the crime. All four were remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.