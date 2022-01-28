34-yr-old killed by nephew over pigeon raising dispute

Chennai :

The deceased C Sathish of Kutti Gramini Thottam was uncle to the accused R Ranjith (20), said police.





On Wednesday night, Ranjith and his friends were consuming liquor on the terrace after a birthday party when Sathish allegedly picked up a quarrel with them and tried to attack Ranjith’s friend Hariharan.





Ranjith and friends who were under the influence of alcohol retaliated and the former who went to his house returned with a kitchen knife and stabbed Sathish repeatedly.





Sathish died on the spot while Ranjith and his friends fled. Abiramapuram police retrieved Sathish’s body for post-mortem.





Inquiries revealed that Ranjith and Sathish had an enmity going on since the latter did not like Ranjith raising pigeons on the terrace of the building. Sathish, who returned to the building a month ago from a de-addiction centre, also allegedly teased Ranjith’s sister recently, which angered the latter. After investigation, police arrested Ranjith and his friend Hariharan and remanded them in judicial custody.