Soccer club owner dupes members of Rs 2.15 crore, held in Bengaluru

Chennai :

The Central Crime Branch arrested a private football club owner for cheating club members to the tune of Rs 2.15 crore on the promise of getting brand new cars at a 30 per cent discount. Accused R Naveen (31) of Bengaluru, who runs Bharat Bengaluru Football Club at KK Nagar, allegedly told his customers that an automotive brand has offered to give their SUVs at 30 per cent discount to the club members. Believing him, one Kumaravadivel and a few others booked 19 cars and paid Naveen Rs 2.15 crore. However, Naveen did not fulfil his promise and went into hiding. Kumaravadivel approached the city police commissionerate and the police registered a case. Naveen was secured from Bengaluru and was remanded in judicial custody.



