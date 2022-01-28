Fri, Jan 28, 2022

Newly married woman ends life on b’day after tiff with husband

Published: Jan 28,202203:57 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

A newly married woman committed suicide on her birthday after a quarrel with her husband.

Representative image
Representative image
Chennai:
A newly married woman committed suicide on her birthday after a quarrel with her husband. Danuja of Pallavaram married her lover Samuel (21), a painter, four months ago and the couple was staying in Vedachalam Nagar in Pozhichalur. On Wednesday, on her birthday, Danuja wanted Samuel to take her out. Samuel expressed his inability for want of money but returned in the night consuming liquor which led to a quarrel. After a point, since Danuja was uncontrollable Samuel went to pick her mother. When they reached home they found Danuja hanging from the ceiling. She was rushed to Chromepet GH but was declared dead.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations