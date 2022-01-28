Man films wife’s sister obscenely without her knowledge, arrested

Chennai :

A 30-year-old man who obscenely filmed his wife’s sister without her knowledge has been arrested under the woman harassment Act. The incident came to light when the accused’s wife casually checked her husband’s phone recently. She was shocked to find a video of her sister changing attires and confronted her husband. After he admitted that he filmed the video without the victim’s knowledge, a complaint was lodged at Tiruvottiyur all-women police station. Police registered a case and arrested the accused.



