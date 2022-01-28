Poll squads to seize Rs 50k and above, gifts worth over Rs 10,000

Chennai :

According to a Chennai Corporation statement, as many as 45 flying squad teams have been formed that would function round the clock on a shift basis. Each of the 45 teams comprises assistant executive engineers, two police personnel, and one videographer.





“The teams will check transportation of cash and gift items in 200 divisions without valid documents. The model code of conduct came into effect on Wednesday evening, flying squad teams will stop and seize cash and gift items from the persons, who carry Rs 50,000 cash or gift items worth more than Rs 10,000,” the release added.





On Thursday morning, a training session was conducted for the officials in the flying squad teams at Ripon Buildings in which Chennai Corporation Commissioner and district election officer Gagandeep Singh Bedi participated. The flying squad teams have been given vehicles to make rounds.



