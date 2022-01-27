Unnecessary statements on Tamil Thai Vazhthu uncalled-for, regrettable: RBI

Chennai :

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said that the unnecessary statements concerning the Tamil Thai Vazhthu was uncalled-for and regrettable.





This came after a video clip of Reserve Bank of India staff arguing with media personnel when questioned about not standing up for Tamil Thaai Vazhthu during Republic Day celebrations went viral on social media.





"We are aware that Tamil Thai Vazhthu is the State song of Tamil Nadu. We wish to reiterate that, as a regulatory body, we respect the customs and practices followed in each region of the country. Representatives of the RBI, Chennai office led by SMN Swamy, Regional Director, have also called on Finance Minister R Thiaga Rajan and assured our stance," it said.





In the viral video clip, the officers of RBI can be seen claiming that there is a court order declaring that it was not necessary to stand up for Tamil Thaai Vazhthu, for which the media personnel gave a retortion that there is a GO from the Tamil Nadu government which states otherwise. The RBI staff left the spot stating it was not their intention to dishonour the song. Various political party leaders had condemned the misconduct of the RBI bank officials.