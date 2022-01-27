Actor Vijay's Makkal Iyakkam to contest in local body elections this year

Chennai :

With local body elections all set to happen on February 19, reports say that the Actor Vijay's Makkal Iyakkam is likely to contest in urban local elections this year.





Bussy Anand, the General Secretary of the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam said in a recent meeting said, 'We will contesting the polls and candidates will be finalised by the District Officer."





Actor Vijay, who has a huge fan base in Tamil Nadu, has been talking about social and political issues in his films for a while now.









The counting of votes will be on February 22. The filling of nominations will be from January 28-February 4 and the last day of nomination withdrawal is on February 7.