DGP Sylendra Babu honours auto Annadurai for his customer relation

Chennai :

DGP Sylendra Babu honoured autodriver Annadurai from Injambakkam for his honest and novel services to his passengers.





Annadurai has been in the business for over 20 years after dropping out from studies. His auto has been decked up with chocolates, snacks, magazines, newspapers, iPad, laptops, mini fridge and free Wi-Fi for the passengers to help themselves.





Not just for these amenities, he is also popular for not charging more than the fixed rate.





Taking note of Annadurai's pioneering activities, DGP Shailendra Babu had invited him to his office to receive the certificate of appreciation.



