Treat persons with disabilities with dignity, compassion, Transport Corporations told

Chennai :

State Transport Department has instructed the transport employees to treat PwD (persons with disabilities) passengers with dignity and compassion.





In a letter to managing directors of State Transport Corporations, the department secretary K Gopal highlighted standard operating procedures. "Bus should compulsorily stop at the exact bus stops only so that PwD persons can board the buses. Conductors should not refuse to take PwD persons citing lack of seats. Conductor should aks other passengers, who occupy seats allocated for PwD persons, to leave the seat for PwD persons," the letter said.





The letter added that transport employees should restrain from talking harshly or use vulgar words against PwD persons. Also, PwD passengers should be treated with respect and compassion.





"Conductors should make sure that the PwD persons board and alight the buses safely. PwD persons and their escort, who have valid identity cards can travel in white board buses at free of cost. Also, all types of persons with disabilities should be allowed to travel at 75 concession in all buses across the state," the secretary directed.





Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) welcomed the move as the association had urged the government to release standard operating procedures in November.