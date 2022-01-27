NIA to probe arrest of woman with fake Indian passport at Chennai airport

Chennai :

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe into a case involving the arrest of a 51-year-old Sri Lankan woman with fake passport in Chennai and four others allegedly linked to LTTE and their possible funding to further the activities of Tamil Tigers.





"The case is related to creating multiple Indian identity documents and Indian Passport by submitting forged documents, and using those fake documents to withdraw money from Indian Overseas Bank, Mumbai Fort branch for utilizing it to further the activities of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) a proscribed terrorist organization," said NIA FIR .





NIA has listed five persons as suspects in the case who were identified as Letchumanan Mary Franciska, arrested in Chennai airport in October, 2021, her associates Kenniston Fernando, K Baskaran, Johnson Samuel and L Sellamuthu.





Apart from section of UAPA, the NIA has slapped the five suspects with Passport and Foreigners Amendment act.





Letchumanan Mary Franciska arrived in Chennai with Lankan passport in December 2019, stayed in India and managed to get an Indian passport by submitting fake documents. She had been staying in Anna Nagar, Chennai and managed to get Indian passport by applying with a lease agreement and gas connection documents. She was also in possession of Indian voter ID card," sources said.



