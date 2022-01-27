Accused wanted by ED nabbed at Chennai airport

Chennai :

A special flight Flydubai from Dubai, carrying 156 passengers, arrived at the Chennai International Airport at 4.30 am today.





Chennai airport resident officials searched the passengers' passports and documents, The authorities checked the passport and documents of Nizamuddin (42), a passenger from Mannady, Chennai, who arrived on the flight at that time. Investigation revealed that he was a fugitive wanted by the ED.





Following this, the authorities detained Nizamuddin and interrogated him. As the authorities were not satisfied with the answer he gave, he was detained. Following this, the enforcement officers are coming to the Chennai airport to pick up Nizamuddin.