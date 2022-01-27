Special stamp released on R-Day at HC

Madras High Court’s Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari unfurled the national flag inside the HC premises and released a special stamp to commemorate the 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday.
Chennai:
After taking part in the State government’s republic day celebration along with Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin at Marina, the Justice headed the celebrations at the HC.
Judge S Ragupathy, State Law Minister V Iraianbu, Chief Secretary C Sylendra Babu, DGP Shankar Jiwal, etc, participated in the event.
