Tambaram police bring back 4 wanted history-sheeters from Assam hideouts

Chennai :

Police sources said the arrested accused Shiv Om Nayak (26), Bijoy Nayak (24), George Munda (25), and Sanjay Bala (21) are from Assam and are the main accused in a murder that happened in Perumbakkam four years ago. Recently Tambaram police Commissioner M Ravi formed special teams to nab the absconding accused and a special team of police went to Assam a few days ago and arrested Bijoy Nayak and George Munda two days ago. Based on the information given by both of them, the police arrested Shiv Om Nayak and Sanjay Bala on Tuesday and all four were brought to the city by flight and taken to Perumbakkam police station. All four were remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.



