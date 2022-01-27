PDS shop worker, 2 others held for bid to smuggle ration rice

Chennai :

On Tuesday around 10 pm, the residents of Lakshmi Nagar in Mudichur noticed three persons, including PDS shop staffer Gomathi loading ration rice bags in a mini lorry. The locals videographed the incident, surrounded the trio and informed Peerkankaranai police.





Before the police reached the spot, Gomathi requested the residents to forgive her for one last time and that she would never repeat the act. However, the residents were not ready to spare her since she used to always send them back saying the rice is out of stock.





Later, the police arrived and seized the rice bags along with the lorry and arrested Gomathi, mini lorry driver Rahulnath (28), and his helper Sankaranaryanayan (28). Police have registered a case and a search is on to nab another staff named Pandian who is also linked to the smuggling.