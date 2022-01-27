Duo attacked for opposing noisy b’day bash

Chennai :

Among the victims, S Sivakumar (49) of Ponvelpuram Sixth Street is a private firm worker, while his son Gowtham is a college student. The incident happened around 9.30 pm in front of the victims’ house. Sivakumar spotted a group of drunk men cutting cake for their friend’s birthday and creating a ruckus and questioned them. The infuriated men verbally abused Sivakumar and shoved him before brutally attacking him. Gowtham, who rushed to the rescue of his father, too was attacked by the men.





Neighbours who noticed the clash rescued the father-son duo and secured three of the gang members. They were handed over to Ayanavaram police and the injured were rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where Sivakumar received sutures on his head.





Based on his complaint, Ayanavaram police booked all three men, identified as S Yuvaraj (23), A Ajith Raja (23) and H Appu (22) of Ayavaram. Inquiries revealed that it was for Yuvaraj’s birthday they cut the cake. Further investigation is on.