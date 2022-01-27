159 GCC schools to soon get CCTV cams for girls’ safety

Chennai :

According to a Chennai Corporation official, the project will be implemented at a cost of around Rs 5.50 crore from the Nirbhaya Fund, set up by the government for projects that enhance the safety and security of women.





Under the project, as many as 636 CCTV cameras will be installed on 159 school premises. “Each of the 159 schools will have four cameras. The placement of the cameras will be decided based on the building structure of selected schools,” the official said.





The cameras will ensure the safety of around 35,000 girl students studying in these schools.





The official added that tenders for the same have been floated after discussion with the State government. Apart from Chennai Corporation, the city police and transport department also have proposed projects under the Nirbhaya Fund, keeping women safety in mind. Apart from these projects, safer and better public toilet facilities for women will also be implemented.





“The students’ safety will be monitored centrally as all the cameras will be linked to a central server. The tenders will be opened on March 4 after which the installation works will commence, “ he said.





The civic body has already installed smart poles at 49 locations so that women in distress could alert police authorities and propose to create a gender lab at Ripon Building.





It may be noted that the State and central governments have allocated Rs 425 crore to implement the women safety initiatives under the project. Of the Rs 425 crore, the state government had provided 40 per cent of the fund whereas the central government had released 60 per cent fund.