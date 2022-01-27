Ministers inspect waterlogging spots in Saidapet

KN Nehru and Ma Subramanian being briefed by Gagandeep Singh Bedi in Saidapet on Wednesday

Chennai :

During the inspection, the ministers visited Bazaar Road (near subway), Diwan Bashyam Thottam, Subramanian Salai, Tiruvallur Salai and Jones Salai.





“While inspecting at the subway on Bazaar Road, the ministers pointed out water seepage and instructed the officials to fix the damage. They also visited roads where new stormwater drains are required,” the civic body stated.





Meanwhile, the civic workers’ body has floated new tenders to demolish and reconstruct drains in Teynampet and Kodambakkam zones.





Apart from this, the Chennai Corporation will also restore the Gangadeeswarar Temple pond in Anna Nagar and Sara Kuttai in Perungudi.





It may be noted that the civic body had floated bids to construct new drains at 11 locations at a cost of Rs 184 crore.