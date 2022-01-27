Ministers inspect waterlogging spots in Saidapet

A few days after the Chennai Corporation floated tenders worth Rs 184 crore to construct new stormwater drains in several locations, State Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister KN Nehru, Health Minister Ma Subramanian, along with officials of Chennai Corporation and Metro Water, inspected frequently waterlogging locations in Saidapet.
Chennai:
During the inspection, the ministers visited Bazaar Road (near subway), Diwan Bashyam Thottam, Subramanian Salai, Tiruvallur Salai and Jones Salai.
“While inspecting at the subway on Bazaar Road, the ministers pointed out water seepage and instructed the officials to fix the damage. They also visited roads where new stormwater drains are required,” the civic body stated.
Meanwhile, the civic workers’ body has floated new tenders to demolish and reconstruct drains in Teynampet and Kodambakkam zones.
Apart from this, the Chennai Corporation will also restore the Gangadeeswarar Temple pond in Anna Nagar and Sara Kuttai in Perungudi.
It may be noted that the civic body had floated bids to construct new drains at 11 locations at a cost of Rs 184 crore.
