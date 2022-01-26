Maintenance: Water supply to be hit in south Chennai

Chennai :

According to a Metro Water statement, the 110 MLD would be stopped between 6 am on January 27 and 6 am on January 28 to South Chennai areas like Tiruvanmiyur, Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, Perungudi, Adyar, Velachery, Besant Nagar, Mylapore, Mandaiveli, Sholinganallur, Injambakkam, Neelankarai and others.





“However, alternate arrangements have been made to supply water during the above period for these areas,” the release said.





Also, the water manager requested the public to store sufficient quantity of water use available water judiciously.





Residents may also contact the concerned area engineers through 8144930909 (Mylapore and Mandaiveli), 8144930913 (Adyar, Velachery, Besant Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur), 8144930914 (Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, Perungudi) and 8144930915 (Injambakkam, Neelankarai, Sholinganallur) for lorry water.