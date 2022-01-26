Man arrested for groping woman on deserted road

Chennai :

The accused, Santhosh, of Ram Nagar in Pallikaranai, was secured after footage from nearly 120 cameras in the neighbourhood were combed.





The arrest followed the complaint of a 20-year-old woman from Nanganallur. The police said the victim was returning home on a two-wheeler from Velachery via MRTS Road when a man on another two-wheeler stopped her on the pretext of seeking directions to go to Madipakkam.





As she was guiding him, the man suddenly started groping her. The woman, who was shocked, fell unconscious on the spot, while the suspect fled the spot. The victim was treated at a private hospital before she filed a complaint at the Velachery police station.





During interrogation, Santhosh reportedly admitted to the police that he targeted women walking or riding two-wheeler alone and groped them. He was booked under woman harassment act and remanded to judicial custody.