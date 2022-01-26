Man held in possession of fake govt job orders

Chennai :

The accused, Rajendran, of Royapettah, was secured by association members of Directorate of Government Examinations on the DPI campus on Monday afternoon as he was found to be moving suspiciously.





On searching his bag, fake orders for OA posts at DPI with forged signature and seal of DPI director were found. He was handed over to police personnel on bandobust on the campus and brought to the Nungambakkam police station.





Inquiries revealed that Rajendran received Rs 30,000 from two women at a tea shop near SIET college in January last year as an advance for Rs 2 lakh and generated the fake offer letters.





The police said one Elango, whom he met at Nageswara Rao park in Mylapore, has also been a part of the crime since he asked Rajendran to look for people waiting for government jobs to con them.





The police suspect that he was wandering the DPI campus to lure more people to fall prey to their plan. Rajendran, a BSc graduate, was taking private tuitions for Class 10 and Class 12 students. He started conning people when his livelihood was affected due to COVID and lockdown. While he was remanded in judicial custody, Nungambakkam Assistant Commissioner Ravi Abi Raam said the case would be transferred to the Teynampet police since the transactions happened in their jurisdiction.