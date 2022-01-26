Man snatches gold on pretext of buying cake

Chennai :

The accused, S Elumalai, alias Durai, was secured from the slum clearance board quarters on Dr Thomas Road by police personnel on plain clothes, who waited for him to arrive at his house.

The incident happened on January 18 when the victim, N Neela, of Maduravoyal, working at the bakery run by her husband at Parasakthi Nagar in Tiruverkadu.

The accused who reached the shop launched a conversation with Neela on the pretext of ordering a cake. Suddenly, he snatched the chain Neela was wearing and fled the spot. Neela raised an alarm, but in vain since the snatcher vanished from the spot.

Based on her complaint, the Tiruverkadu police registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspect with the help of CCTV footage. The footage was collected to map a trail of the snatcher.

The Tiruverkadu police reached Teynampet and the suspect was identified as Elumalai, an auto driver from Dr Thomas Road. The police reached the spot and secured him. The stolen jewels were seized from him, before he was remanded in judicial custody.