Southern districts to get rain for next 48 hours: RMC

Chennai :

“Due to the atmospheric overlay circulation from South Tamil Nadu to Rayalaseema, several districts of Tamil Nadu — southern districts, north coastal and adjoining interior districts, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Mayiladathurai and Karaikal might get light to moderate rains for the next two days,” said Dr S Balachandran, deputy director-general of Meteorology, RMC, Chennai.





In Chennai, the sky condition will be generally cloudy and some areas might witness light rains for the next 48 hours.





On Tuesday, the maximum temperatures in the city came down, and the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 29.7 degrees Celsius and 29.1 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperatures were 22.8 degrees Celsius and 22.2 degrees Celsius.





According to the RMC, during the past 24 hours, Kallakurichi recorded the highest amount of rainfall at 4 cm, followed by 3 cm in Cuddalore and 1 cm in Tiruvallur.



