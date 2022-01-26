Vain ATM burglary bid in Chetpet, search on for suspect

Chennai :

An unidentified man tried to open an SBI ATM kiosk in Chetpet in the wee hours of Tuesday, but he fled after the security system alerted the SBI’s control room at Hyderabad. The message was immediately passed on to the local police station and a team rushed to the spot on Harrington Road. While nobody was there, combing of CCTV footage revealed a man tring to open the kiosk using screw drivers. The police said the man had covered his face with a mask and was wearing handgloves. Further investigation is on.



