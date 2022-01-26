College student drowns in Chembarambakkam lake

Chennai :

A 20-year-old college student drowned in the Chembarambakkam lake on Monday. The deceased, Naresh Kumar, of Vadaku Malaipakkam in Kundrathur in Kancheepuram district, was a BTech first-year student in a private college. On Monday, Naresh went to the lake with his friend Muthu Prabhu (20). The police said they were swimming when Naresh started drowning. Muthu tried to pull Naresh out but in vain. On information, the police and fire and rescue personnel came to the spot and searched for Naresh. His body was found in the morning. It was sent for post-mortem examination.



