Four men arrested for burgling locked houses in suburbs

Published: Jan 26,202207:03 AM

The police arrested four men for targetting locked houses in the suburbs and seized six sovereigns of gold ornaments and a DSLR camera from them in Perumbakkam on Monday.

Chennai:
The police arrested four men for targetting locked houses in the suburbs and seized six sovereigns of gold ornaments and a DSLR camera from them in Perumbakkam on Monday. On Sunday, while the police were on night patrol, they found a group of men hiding from them. On questioning, the police found that Dhanush (19), S Veeramuthu (19), and S Nagaraj (24), all from Kannagi Nagar, confessed that they looted the locked houses in Perumbakkam, Urapakkam and Guduvanchery.

