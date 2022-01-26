Four men arrested for burgling locked houses in suburbs

Chennai :

The police arrested four men for targetting locked houses in the suburbs and seized six sovereigns of gold ornaments and a DSLR camera from them in Perumbakkam on Monday. On Sunday, while the police were on night patrol, they found a group of men hiding from them. On questioning, the police found that Dhanush (19), S Veeramuthu (19), and S Nagaraj (24), all from Kannagi Nagar, confessed that they looted the locked houses in Perumbakkam, Urapakkam and Guduvanchery.



