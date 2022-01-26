App to empower Chennaiites with essential, verified info

Chennai :

When Shyam Sundar started a social media page called Covid19Chennai in March 2020, his mission was to share cross-verified, fact-checked information. Later, the page was rebranded as News of Chennai in 2021 and developed into chennaicovidhelp.in, a web app. As the next step, the web app will be launched as a full-fledged NewsofChennai.app on January 26. “News of Chennai.app is an all-in-one essential tool that empowers Chennai citizens and visitors with essential, verified information. The app offers instant access to numerous verified helplines, how-to guides, resources, and suggestions to take action in the city. We intend to share the news that is of sufficient relevance to the Chennai citizen in times of need. Keeping this in mind, it is named News of Chennai. Covid app response from the public in the last two years motivated me to launch the app,” says Shyam Sundar, the founder of the app.





He wants every Chennaiite to consider the app as a helpful companion. “Newsofchennai.app is a progressive web app that automatically updates itself without any manual intervention. The information updated in the app is sourced from trusted sources like Tamil Nadu Government, Greater Chennai Corporation and journalists from media houses. We also include crowdsourced information and verify it before it is added to the app,” he adds.