Greater Chennai Corporation illuminated with tricolour on the eve of Republic Day

Office of Greater Chennai Corporation and Chennai railway station lit up in tricolour on the eve of Republic Day.
Chennai:
Greater Chennai Corporation’s headquarters is lit up with the tricolour to commemorate the occasion of our 73nd Republic Day.
The building looks exquisite in the colours of Tricolour. India celebrates its 73th Republic Day tomorrow on 26th January, 2022.
