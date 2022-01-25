Dismissed cop arrested with stolen gold

Chennai :

The accused, Senthilkumar, of Arakkonam, was part of Tamil Nadu Special Police before he was removed from the services in 2009 following his alleged involvement in thefts.





On Sunday, Senthilkumar reached Chennai on Yercaud express and the police stopped him on suspicion. About 5.5 sovereigns and two mobile phones were seized from him and inquiries revealed that they were stolen articles, which he had hidden for long and brought them to sell at the Moore Market.





The police said Senthilkumar has six cases pending against him in Andhra Pradesh and Chennai. He targeted valuables of passengers at railway stations and on moving trains.