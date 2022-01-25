Phone stolen from DSP’s daughter on express train

Chennai :

The victim, P Deepika Sree (23), of Anna Nagar police quarters and daughter of DSP M Prakash Babu, was returning from Mysore to Chennai on Kaveri Express on Sunday.





When she reached Chennai Central, she found her iPhone, which she had kept on the berth, missing. She had last seen it at Katpadi junction and raised suspicion that it was stolen when she was asleep.





Based on her complaint, a case has been registered. The police said the victim is pursuing her degree at the International Institute of Assisted Reproduction Technology and Research in Mysore and the incident happened when she was returning home.