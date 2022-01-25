Tue, Jan 25, 2022

Tasmac outlet at Jafferkhanpet burgled, hunt on for miscreants

Published: Jan 25,202205:12 AM

Miscreants broke open a Tasmac outlet in Jafferkhanpet and escaped with liquor bottles.

Representative image
Chennai:
Miscreants broke open a Tasmac outlet in Jafferkhanpet and escaped with liquor bottles. Vinoth, supervisor of the Tasmac outlet on Gangai Amman Koil Street in Jafferkhanpet, closed the shop on Saturday night and returned only on Monday morning as the shop was shut on Sunday, owing to the total lockdown. When he returned, the shop’s lock was broken open and liquor bottles were stolen. Based on his complaint, the Kumaran Nagar police registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects with the help of CCTV footage.

Conversations