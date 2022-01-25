Tasmac outlet at Jafferkhanpet burgled, hunt on for miscreants

Chennai :

Miscreants broke open a Tasmac outlet in Jafferkhanpet and escaped with liquor bottles. Vinoth, supervisor of the Tasmac outlet on Gangai Amman Koil Street in Jafferkhanpet, closed the shop on Saturday night and returned only on Monday morning as the shop was shut on Sunday, owing to the total lockdown. When he returned, the shop’s lock was broken open and liquor bottles were stolen. Based on his complaint, the Kumaran Nagar police registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects with the help of CCTV footage.



